Dr. Scott McPherson, OD
Overview
Dr. Scott McPherson, OD is an Optometrist in Lubbock, TX.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4217 S LOOP 289, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 793-3309
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McPherson?
He's good. Affable and did his job proficiently with little wait.
About Dr. Scott McPherson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1184711665
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.