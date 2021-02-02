Dr. McEachern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott McEachern, OD
Overview
Dr. Scott McEachern, OD is an Optometrist in Enid, OK.
Locations
Scott K. Mceachern O.d.1220 W Willow Rd Ste B, Enid, OK 73703 Directions (580) 237-4772
Ratings & Reviews
Been using Dr. McEarchern since my return to the area over a decade ago. He is thorough, personable, and offers quality eye wear. I use him also because he is hometown, not big box store or Internet sales.
About Dr. Scott McEachern, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McEachern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McEachern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEachern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McEachern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McEachern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.