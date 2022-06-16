Dr. Scott McBride, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McBride, OD
Overview
Dr. Scott McBride, OD is an Optometrist in Oklahoma City, OK.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2813 PARKLAWN DR, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 732-4503
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McBride?
Excellent service! The office staff was personable and very helpful! Dr. McBride was very thorough and explained our exam . We will be switching our whole family to this office!
About Dr. Scott McBride, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1851309751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBride speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.