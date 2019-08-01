See All Physicians Assistants in Portland, OR
Scott Maury, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Scott Maury, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5 (155)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Scott Maury, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Portland, OR. 

Scott Maury works at Dermatology Associates in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Portland
    10215 Sw Hall Blvd, Portland, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 245-2415
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Keloid
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Acne Keloid
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 155 ratings
    Patient Ratings (155)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Scott Maury?

    Aug 01, 2019
    Just went to see Scott Maury today. For me a doctor who is very personable is very important. He has excellent people skills and makes you feel very comfortable. He is very knowledgeable and knows how to explain things in terms that anyone can understand. I definitely would recommend his services.
    Leroy B — Aug 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Scott Maury, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Scott Maury, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Scott Maury to family and friends

    Scott Maury's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Scott Maury

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Scott Maury, PA-C.

    About Scott Maury, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659490381
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Maury, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Maury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Maury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Scott Maury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scott Maury works at Dermatology Associates in Portland, OR. View the full address on Scott Maury’s profile.

    155 patients have reviewed Scott Maury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Maury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Maury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Maury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Scott Maury, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.