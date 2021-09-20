Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Macdonald, OD
Dr. Scott Macdonald, OD is an Optometrist in Fairfax, VA.
Costco Pharmacy #2044725 West Ox Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 266-8245
Great eye doctor who knows what he’s doing. I’ve gone to him for about 10 years and haven’t had any issues with my eyes.
- Optometry
- English
- 1457500647
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
