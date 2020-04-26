Dr. Scott Leist, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Leist, DC
Dr. Scott Leist, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY.
Kings Highway Chiropractic3857 Kings Hwy Ste 1B, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 692-0666
- Humana
Amazing experience, doctors are wonderful. Very clean office
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Leist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leist accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leist.
