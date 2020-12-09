Dr. Scott Leatherbery, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leatherbery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Leatherbery, PHD
Overview
Dr. Scott Leatherbery, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duquesne University.
Dr. Leatherbery works at
Locations
-
1
Edgewood Psychological Services120 E Swissvale Ave Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15218 Directions (412) 860-3275
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leatherbery?
Thoughtful, thorough, knowledgeable, and responsive. We have seen Dr. Leatherbery for mental health diagnostic testing. The best review is to say that we have recommend him to many, as he was recommended to us initially.
About Dr. Scott Leatherbery, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740428333
Education & Certifications
- Dixmont State Hospital
- Duquesne University
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leatherbery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leatherbery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leatherbery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leatherbery works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leatherbery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leatherbery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leatherbery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leatherbery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.