Scott Lamprecht, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Scott Lamprecht, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Doctorate Of Nursing Practice.

Scott Lamprecht works at Complete Medical Consultants in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Locations

  1. 1
    Wellness and Education Centers of Nevada
    2520 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 403-2124
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2022
    Dr Scott is wonderful. He is Very smart & he is dedicated to his work . .He actually cares for his patients I am so glad I found him . I would highly recommend Dr. Scott to My family & friends .
    Lauren — Aug 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Scott Lamprecht, RN
    About Scott Lamprecht, RN

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    13 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    1801130455
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Doctorate Of Nursing Practice
    American Nurses Credentialing Center-Board Certification
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Lamprecht, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Lamprecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Lamprecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Scott Lamprecht accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Scott Lamprecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scott Lamprecht works at Complete Medical Consultants in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Scott Lamprecht’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Scott Lamprecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Lamprecht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Lamprecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Lamprecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

