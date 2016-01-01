Scott Kambak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Kambak, MA
Overview
Scott Kambak, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fullerton, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2226 N State College Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (714) 255-1668
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Kambak?
About Scott Kambak, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1508929803
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Kambak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Kambak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Scott Kambak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Kambak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Kambak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Kambak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.