Dr. Irrgang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Irrgang, DC
Overview
Dr. Scott Irrgang, DC is a Chiropractor in Elkton, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 125 E High St, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 392-0300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irrgang?
I have always been a chiropractic skeptic but there are times that there’s no choice but to try. Dr. Irrgang is exceptionally good, knows what he can and cannot fix or improve, and really cares and helps. He is a credit to the title of chiropractor
About Dr. Scott Irrgang, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1891778965
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irrgang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irrgang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Irrgang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irrgang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irrgang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irrgang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.