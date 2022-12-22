See All Chiropractors in Enterprise, AL
Scott Hannen, CH Icon-share Share Profile

Scott Hannen, CH

Chiropractic
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Scott Hannen, CH is a Chiropractor in Enterprise, AL. 

Scott Hannen works at Align Chiropractic Clinic in Enterprise, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Align Chiropractic Clinic
    707 Boll Weevil Cir, Enterprise, AL 36330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 308-2225
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Scott Hannen?

    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr Hannen addressed my condition with a specific treatment plan. Because of his knowledge of my condition and the plan he developed, I saw results within a week. I always knew he'd be able to help me, but I did not realize I'd see results as quickly as I did. My best friend even commented on the difference she had seen in me within the same week that I started the supplements. I've made huge improvements a lot faster than I anticipated, and my quality of life is much better now than if has been in many years.
    Andreea Boti — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Scott Hannen, CH
    How would you rate your experience with Scott Hannen, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Scott Hannen to family and friends

    Scott Hannen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Scott Hannen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Scott Hannen, CH.

    About Scott Hannen, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356595573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Hannen, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Hannen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scott Hannen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Scott Hannen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scott Hannen works at Align Chiropractic Clinic in Enterprise, AL. View the full address on Scott Hannen’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Scott Hannen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Hannen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Hannen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Hannen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Scott Hannen, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.