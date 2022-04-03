Dr. Scott Han, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Han, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Han, OD is an Optometrist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from The New England College Of Optometry.
Dr. Han works at
Locations
The Optical Gallery - West Bradenton2203 61st St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (866) 865-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
HE IS VERY GOOD , I SEE A LOT BETTER NOW
About Dr. Scott Han, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1104824051
Education & Certifications
- Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates
- The New England College Of Optometry
- University of Florida
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
