Dr. Hainz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Hainz, DC
Dr. Scott Hainz, DC is a Chiropractor in Saint Louis, MO.
Eye Specialists of West County PC777 S New Ballas Rd Ste 218E, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 681-2800
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I have been seeing Dr Hainz for over two years for various conditions. He is extremely caring, thorough, and courteous. He takes time to explain everything. He truly cares about his patients. I would highly recommend him!
Dr. Hainz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hainz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hainz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hainz.
