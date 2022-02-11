See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Scott Goebel, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Scott Goebel, PA-C

Family Medicine
3 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Scott Goebel, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. 

Scott Goebel works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Medical Group East
    2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Scott Goebel?

Feb 11, 2022
Spends a significant amount of time with me, more than I have ever had in a doctors office before and I am 65 years old and have seen a lot of doctors. He addresses my concerns in a thoughtful manner and we have a discussion about my healthcare he includes me in the process which is important to me. I am very comfortable having him as my doctor.
D Teller — Feb 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Scott Goebel, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Scott Goebel, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Scott Goebel to family and friends

Scott Goebel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Scott Goebel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Scott Goebel, PA-C.

About Scott Goebel, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1134576572
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Scott Goebel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Scott Goebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Scott Goebel works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Scott Goebel’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Scott Goebel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Goebel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Goebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Goebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.