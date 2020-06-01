See All Nurse Practitioners in Pensacola, FL
Scott Durrance, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Scott Durrance, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama / Master Of Science In Nursing (Msn).

Scott Durrance works at Apex Psychiatric Services, LLC in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Apex Psychiatric Services LLC
    308 S Jefferson St, Pensacola, FL 32502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 807-0138
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type
Bipolar Disorder
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jun 01, 2020
    Very kind STAFF. PROFESSIONAL! THANK YOU!
    Nancy Scherer- Smith — Jun 01, 2020
    About Scott Durrance, APRN

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    13 years of experience
    English
    1154620185
    Education & Certifications

    University Of South Alabama / Master Of Science In Nursing (Msn)
