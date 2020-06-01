Scott Durrance, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Durrance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scott Durrance, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Scott Durrance, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Alabama / Master Of Science In Nursing (Msn).
Scott Durrance works at
Locations
Apex Psychiatric Services LLC308 S Jefferson St, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 807-0138Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind STAFF. PROFESSIONAL! THANK YOU!
About Scott Durrance, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1154620185
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Alabama / Master Of Science In Nursing (Msn)
Frequently Asked Questions
