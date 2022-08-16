Dr. Scott Duke, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Duke, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Duke Chiropractic P.C9 E 38th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 481-0066
Duke Center for Chiropractic Sports & Spine C.A.R.E5550 Glades Rd Ste 500, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 392-1414Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSunday10:00am - 3:00pm
I would highly recommend Dr. Duke. I could barely walk when I first came to see him and because of his help I am able to work out again. He is a true miracle worker!
- 32 years of experience
- New York Chiropractic College
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Duke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.