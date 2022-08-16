See All Chiropractors in New York, NY
Dr. Scott Duke, DC

Chiropractic
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Scott Duke, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Duke works at Duke Chiropractic P.C, New York, NY, New York, NY in New York, NY with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Duke Chiropractic P.C
    9 E 38th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 481-0066
    Duke Center for Chiropractic Sports & Spine C.A.R.E
    5550 Glades Rd Ste 500, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 392-1414
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(48)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 16, 2022
I would highly recommend Dr. Duke. I could barely walk when I first came to see him and because of his help I am able to work out again. He is a true miracle worker!
About Dr. Scott Duke, DC

  • Chiropractic
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710016365
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York Chiropractic College
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Maryland
