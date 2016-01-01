Dr. Dash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Dash, PHD
Overview
Dr. Scott Dash, PHD is a Psychologist in Blue Bell, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 650 Sentry Pkwy Ste 1, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (610) 567-5088
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Dash, PHD
- Psychology
- English, French
- 1114026218
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dash speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dash.
