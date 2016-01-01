Scott Cowger, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Cowger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scott Cowger, PA
Overview
Scott Cowger, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA.
Scott Cowger works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Central Coast2271 S Depot St # C, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 922-0561
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scott Cowger?
About Scott Cowger, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
- 1356779110
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Cowger accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Cowger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scott Cowger works at
Scott Cowger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Cowger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Cowger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Cowger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.