Dr. Scott Bush, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Bush, PHD is an Individual Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Bush works at
Locations
Dr Scott Donald Bush PhD1802 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 230-4949Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
Lake Nona Medical City6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 230-4949Sunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bush is an AMAZING physiscian and human being - he has a very laidback personality and caring nature, which put me at ease right away. My time with him FLEW by, and I felt like a new man when I left!
About Dr. Scott Bush, PHD
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1619269495
Education & Certifications
- Family Pediatric
- Barry Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bush works at
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
