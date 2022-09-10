See All Counselors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Scott Bush, PHD is an Individual Counselor in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Bush works at Dr Scott Donald Bush PhD in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Scott Donald Bush PhD
    1802 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 230-4949
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Lake Nona Medical City
    6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 230-4949
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Scott Bush, PHD

    Specialties
    • Individual Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619269495
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Family Pediatric
    Undergraduate School
    • Barry Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Bush, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bush has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bush works at Dr Scott Donald Bush PhD in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bush’s profile.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

