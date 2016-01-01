Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Brown, PHD
Overview
Dr. Scott Brown, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Boulder, CO.
Locations
- 1 2500 30th St Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 444-8822
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Brown, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1255662730
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
