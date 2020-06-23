Dr. Scott Bender, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bender, DC
Overview
Dr. Scott Bender, DC is a Chiropractor in Stamford, CT.
Dr. Bender works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Spine & Health Center111 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 967-8888Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Connecticut Spine & Health Center1200 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 967-8888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bender?
Dr. Bender is the most conscientious doctor I’ve ever had. He truly cares about each and every one of his patients. After a traumatic injury, I was in so much pain. The relief I’ve felt is amazing. He works magic.
About Dr. Scott Bender, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1922113588
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender works at
Dr. Bender speaks Hindi and Urdu.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.