Scott Auty, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Overview

Scott Auty, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marlton, NJ. 

Scott Auty works at Jefferson Health Marlton in Marlton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    KHA-Marlton Primary & Specialty Care
    73 N Maple Ave Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 596-0558
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Scott Auty, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801980917
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scott Auty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Scott Auty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scott Auty works at Jefferson Health Marlton in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Scott Auty’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Scott Auty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Auty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Auty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Auty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

