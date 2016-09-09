Scott Andrade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Andrade, MA
Scott Andrade, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA.
Mindscape2291 W March Ln Ste D200, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 969-5547
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Scott is very knowledgeable and was a great help with his insights and suggestions for dealing with certain situations. Since my issues dealt with my military experiences, and Scott is likewise a Veteran this lead to a high level of insight and "understanding where I was coming from". I tried a number of therapists over the years, and Scott was by far the best.
About Scott Andrade, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1760590392
Scott Andrade accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Scott Andrade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Andrade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scott Andrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scott Andrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.