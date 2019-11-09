Dr. Alvord has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Alvord, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Scott Alvord, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Eugene, OR.
Dr. Alvord works at
Locations
Psych NW, PC / Riverview Business Park1907 Garden Ave Ste 201, Eugene, OR 97403 Directions
Psych NW, PC17704 Jean Way, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 877-0711
Psych NW, PC / Cascade Employers Association4068 Hudson Ave Ne, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 877-0711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is thorough Takes in every little piece to diagnose. Proposes options and is there when we need him. The only person our schizophrenic son will trust.
About Dr. Scott Alvord, PSY.D
Dr. Alvord accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvord works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvord. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvord.
