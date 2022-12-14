Scott Adams, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scott Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scott Adams, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Scott Adams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Olympia, WA.
Scott Adams works at
Locations
Olympia Orthopaedic Associates3901 Capital Mall Dr Sw, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 786-8990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Being in and out of hospitals since I was a kid I can Scott Adams is the best. He’s professional, attentive and kind. I highly recommend him.
About Scott Adams, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Scott Adams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Scott Adams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scott Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Scott Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scott Adams.
