Scarlette Owens, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Scarlette Owens, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Scarlette Owens works at Florida Medical Clinic Int Med in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Tampa Internal Medicine PA
    17417 Bridge Hill Ct, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 972-7900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Scarlette Owens, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942232863
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scarlette Owens, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scarlette Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scarlette Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Scarlette Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scarlette Owens works at Florida Medical Clinic Int Med in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Scarlette Owens’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Scarlette Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scarlette Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scarlette Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scarlette Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

