Scarlette Owens, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scarlette Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Scarlette Owens, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Scarlette Owens, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Scarlette Owens works at
Locations
-
1
New Tampa Internal Medicine PA17417 Bridge Hill Ct, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 972-7900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Scarlette Owens?
Scarlette is just fantastic. She spends time with you to understand your health. She relates to patients and makes under stable suggestions for better health. Never overcomplicates a visit and never pushes unnecessary tests etc.
About Scarlette Owens, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942232863
Frequently Asked Questions
Scarlette Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Scarlette Owens accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Scarlette Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Scarlette Owens works at
14 patients have reviewed Scarlette Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scarlette Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scarlette Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scarlette Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.