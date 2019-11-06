See All Counselors in North Canton, OH
Overview

Scarlet Rue, MA is a Counselor in North Canton, OH. 

Scarlet Rue works at Building Blocks Counseling Center in North Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Building Blocks Counseling Center
    7300 Whipple Ave NW Ste 1, North Canton, OH 44720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 433-2390

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Clinical Depression
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Clinical Depression
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Clinical Depression Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Scarlet Rue, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760504336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Kent State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Scarlet Rue, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Scarlet Rue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Scarlet Rue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Scarlet Rue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Scarlet Rue works at Building Blocks Counseling Center in North Canton, OH. View the full address on Scarlet Rue’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Scarlet Rue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Scarlet Rue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Scarlet Rue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Scarlet Rue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

