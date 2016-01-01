Savannah Shoemaker, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Savannah Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Savannah Shoemaker, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Savannah Shoemaker, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Newnan, GA.
Savannah Shoemaker works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Savannah Shoemaker, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366850158
Frequently Asked Questions
