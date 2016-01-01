See All Nurse Practitioners in Mount Pleasant, SC
Savannah Kemp, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Savannah Kemp, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mount Pleasant, SC. 

Savannah Kemp works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Savannah Kemp, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1811454317
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

