Savannah Gossett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Savannah Gossett, FNP-C
Overview
Savannah Gossett, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX.
Savannah Gossett works at
Locations
Childrens Healthcare Associates Llp1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 2001, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 468-4350
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She cares for my children, and does thorough checkups!
About Savannah Gossett, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487193033
Frequently Asked Questions
Savannah Gossett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
