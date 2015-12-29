Dr. McCain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savanna McCain, PHD
Overview
Dr. Savanna McCain, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fayetteville, AR.
Locations
Savanna Cloer Mccain Phd PA4257 N Gabel Dr Ste 2B, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 856-6688
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Probably the most patient friendly counselor around. Listens and offers solid recommendations.
About Dr. Savanna McCain, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1386676583
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.