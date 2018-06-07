Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saurabh Gupta, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saurabh Gupta, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
Southern California Psychology Centers8775 Aero Dr Ste 238, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (855) 629-7272Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I find this gentlemen Dr. Saurabh Gupta very productive to redress my issues while using a concrete walk though that is compatible to my needs! I therefore confirm his years of experience working in the field of neuropsychology along with UCSD to provide a outcome being more promising and sensible outcome given most doctors in the San Diego Regional Center are irresponsible to not just me, but other people who have Autism! I suggest any negative opinion about Dr. Saruabh Gupta shall be disputed!
About Dr. Saurabh Gupta, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Hindi
- 1356637185
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
