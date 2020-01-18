Saundra Hendricks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Saundra Hendricks, APRN
Offers telehealth
Saundra Hendricks, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
B I M C6550 Fannin St Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-0006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Always concerned with my health. Very personal and provides clear feedback in regard to test results and my health condition. I would recommend her to everyone and her staff is very helpful and friendly as well!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841255726
Saundra Hendricks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Saundra Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saundra Hendricks.
