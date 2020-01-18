See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Saundra Hendricks, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Saundra Hendricks, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Saundra Hendricks works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    B I M C
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-0006
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2020
    Always concerned with my health. Very personal and provides clear feedback in regard to test results and my health condition. I would recommend her to everyone and her staff is very helpful and friendly as well!
    D. Rich — Jan 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Saundra Hendricks, APRN
    About Saundra Hendricks, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841255726
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Saundra Hendricks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Saundra Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Saundra Hendricks works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. View the full address on Saundra Hendricks’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Saundra Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saundra Hendricks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Saundra Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Saundra Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
