Saundra Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Saundra Edwards, MFT
Overview
Saundra Edwards, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 5777 W Century Blvd Ste 910, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (323) 365-1856
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Saundra Edwards is such a wonderful and professional therapist. She has given me so many tools that have helped me in so many areas of my life.
About Saundra Edwards, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1578636643
Frequently Asked Questions
Saundra Edwards accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Saundra Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Saundra Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saundra Edwards.
