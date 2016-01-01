Dr. Saundra Daigle, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saundra Daigle, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saundra Daigle, PHD is a Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Daigle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renee M Bruno MD LLC7470 Highland Rd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 615-8032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daigle?
About Dr. Saundra Daigle, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1538201827
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daigle accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daigle works at
Dr. Daigle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daigle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.