Dr. Saul Lipsman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Saul Lipsman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4360 Northlake Blvd Ste 115, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 624-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely outstanding doctor! Our entire family has been a patient of Dr. Lipsman for years and we would all highly recommend him. Whereas other physicians don’t care if they hurt you, I have never been hurt by Dr Lipsman in anyway. He is the most compassionate and caring foot doctor I have ever been to.
About Dr. Saul Lipsman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lipsman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more.
Dr. Lipsman speaks Spanish.
