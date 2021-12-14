See All Family Doctors in Morro Bay, CA
Saskia Wright, NP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
Saskia Wright, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morro Bay, CA. 

Saskia Wright works at Medical Clinic at Morro in Morro Bay, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Clinic at Morro
    Medical Clinic at Morro
685 Morro Ave Ste C, Morro Bay, CA 93442
(805) 772-7313

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 14, 2021
    She was very easy to talk to and answered my questions. Explained things well and seemed up to date on current health trends. Planned ahead to order my prescription refills and screening tests. Gave me a referral to another doctor regarding my knee and possible need for cortisone shot. Seems knowledgeable and genuinely caring. Very nice bedside demeanor. The young women who took my blood pressure was very good too. My only complaint is the front office staff could have been a bit more patient. I asked a question about another doctor there and they gave me the impression it was a stupid question, answering it loud and abruptly. Other wise they were ok. I’ve worked in health care for 35 years as an RN so I tend to be a bit critical of others when it comes to respect and service.
    Ann Luce — Dec 14, 2021
    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1134662638
    Saskia Wright, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Saskia Wright has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Saskia Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Saskia Wright works at Medical Clinic at Morro in Morro Bay, CA. View the full address on Saskia Wright’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Saskia Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Saskia Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Saskia Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

