Saskia Wright, NP
Saskia Wright, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morro Bay, CA.
Medical Clinic at Morro685 Morro Ave Ste C, Morro Bay, CA 93442 Directions (805) 772-7313
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She was very easy to talk to and answered my questions. Explained things well and seemed up to date on current health trends. Planned ahead to order my prescription refills and screening tests. Gave me a referral to another doctor regarding my knee and possible need for cortisone shot. Seems knowledgeable and genuinely caring. Very nice bedside demeanor. The young women who took my blood pressure was very good too. My only complaint is the front office staff could have been a bit more patient. I asked a question about another doctor there and they gave me the impression it was a stupid question, answering it loud and abruptly. Other wise they were ok. I’ve worked in health care for 35 years as an RN so I tend to be a bit critical of others when it comes to respect and service.
Saskia Wright has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Saskia Wright accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Saskia Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Saskia Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saskia Wright.
