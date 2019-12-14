Dr. Sasha Sang, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasha Sang, OD
Overview
Dr. Sasha Sang, OD is an Optometrist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Sang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nationwide Vision15560 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Ste B2, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 360-0837
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sang?
I highly recommend Dr. Sang. She is kind, thorough and efficient. Takes time to answer any questions.
About Dr. Sasha Sang, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1407239924
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sang accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sang works at
Dr. Sang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.