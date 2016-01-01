Sarita Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarita Kumar, FNP
Overview
Sarita Kumar, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Modesto, CA.
Sarita Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Family Medical Group of Modesto, Inc.2501 McHenry Ave Ste F, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 522-9054
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarita Kumar?
About Sarita Kumar, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205089752
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarita Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarita Kumar works at
7 patients have reviewed Sarita Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarita Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarita Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarita Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.