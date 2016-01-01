Sarine Salama, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarine Salama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarine Salama, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Miami, FL.
Sarine Salama works at
Live Well Therapy Group11050 SW 88th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 332-4478Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:30am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Sarine Salama, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English, Spanish
- 1932595766
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Sarine Salama has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarine Salama accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarine Salama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarine Salama works at
Sarine Salama speaks Spanish.
Sarine Salama has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarine Salama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarine Salama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarine Salama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.