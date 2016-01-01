See All Psychotherapists in Chelmsford, MA
Sari Starr, LMHC

Psychotherapy
Sari Starr, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Chelmsford, MA. 

Sari Starr works at Sari Starr, LMHC in Chelmsford, MA with other offices in Wellesley Hills, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sari Starr, LMHC
    235 Billerica Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 244-0203
    Sari Starr, LMHC
    332 Washington St # 110, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 584-4339
    Monday
    3:30pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:30pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    3:30pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Sari Starr, LMHC

    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1124043476
    Sari Starr, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sari Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sari Starr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sari Starr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sari Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Sari Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sari Starr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sari Starr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sari Starr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

