Sarang Patel is a Physician Assistant in Royal Oak, MI.
Douglas J. Arends MD PC221 S Main St Ste 201, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 398-6459
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
He's amazing. Listens to your concerns and works with you to find the right path for you. If you don't feel comfortable taking a certain medication, he'll discuss more options with you. I highly recommend him!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841660412
Sarang Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarang Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sarang Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarang Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarang Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarang Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.