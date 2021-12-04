See All Physicians Assistants in Royal Oak, MI
Sarang Patel Icon-share Share Profile

Sarang Patel

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarang Patel is a Physician Assistant in Royal Oak, MI. 

Sarang Patel works at Senior Wellness Group Michigan in Royal Oak, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Aldridge, PA-C
Ashley Aldridge, PA-C
10 (1)
View Profile
Nicole Casady, PA-C
Nicole Casady, PA-C
10 (20)
View Profile
Leigh Dobbs, PA
Leigh Dobbs, PA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas J. Arends MD PC
    221 S Main St Ste 201, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 398-6459
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarang Patel?

    Dec 04, 2021
    He's amazing. Listens to your concerns and works with you to find the right path for you. If you don't feel comfortable taking a certain medication, he'll discuss more options with you. I highly recommend him!
    Susan — Dec 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarang Patel
    How would you rate your experience with Sarang Patel?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarang Patel to family and friends

    Sarang Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarang Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarang Patel.

    About Sarang Patel

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841660412
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarang Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarang Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarang Patel works at Senior Wellness Group Michigan in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Sarang Patel’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sarang Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarang Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarang Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarang Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarang Patel?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.