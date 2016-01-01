See All Speech Pathologists / Therapists in Evans, GA
Saralyn Gamble

Speech-Language Pathology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Saralyn Gamble is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Evans, GA. 

Saralyn Gamble works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospital Speech & Hearing Center
    4321 University Pkwy Ste 102, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Piedmont Augusta

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Saralyn Gamble
About Saralyn Gamble

Specialties
  • Speech-Language Pathology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508096637
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

