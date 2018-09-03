Sarah Zanger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Zanger, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Zanger, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY.
Locations
Community Medical Associates Inc.3101 Poplar Level Rd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40213 Directions (502) 636-7444
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah is amazing! She takes the time to listen to you. I am so lucky to have found her and the whole staff! If I could I would give her ten stars!! Thank you for everything you have helped me with!!
About Sarah Zanger, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811391469
Sarah Zanger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Zanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
