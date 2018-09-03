See All Physicians Assistants in Louisville, KY
Sarah Zanger, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Sarah Zanger, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY. 

Sarah Zanger works at The Kidney Specialists in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Community Medical Associates Inc.
    3101 Poplar Level Rd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40213 (502) 636-7444
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Sep 03, 2018
    Sarah is amazing! She takes the time to listen to you. I am so lucky to have found her and the whole staff! If I could I would give her ten stars!! Thank you for everything you have helped me with!!
    Melanie Sanford in Louisville — Sep 03, 2018
    About Sarah Zanger, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1811391469
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Zanger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Zanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Zanger works at The Kidney Specialists in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Sarah Zanger’s profile.

    Sarah Zanger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Zanger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Zanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Zanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

