Sarah Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Wilson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Wilson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cincinnati, OH.
Locations
Mercy Medical Associates4421 Eastgate Blvd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 752-8000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah is kind, patient and really listens. I definitely recommend her.
About Sarah Wilson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912370545
Frequently Asked Questions
