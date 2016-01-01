Sarah White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah White, LPC
Overview
Sarah White, LPC is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Laurel, NJ.
Sarah White works at
Locations
Mark A. Tarangioli Psy.d. LLC3804 Church Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (215) 622-8954
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Sarah White, LPC
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538460043
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sarah White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah White.
