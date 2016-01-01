Sarah Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Walsh, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Walsh, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT.
Sarah Walsh works at
Locations
Care Beyond Medicine Pllc2247 E Main St Ste 103, Waterbury, CT 06705 Directions (203) 757-3486
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Sarah Walsh, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922253483
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Walsh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sarah Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.