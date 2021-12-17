Sarah Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Walker
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Walker is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Sarah Walker works at
Locations
Neil Clinic Inc.760 Bayou Pines East Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-9177
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased to receive her help & support, makes you feel comfortable in her wisdom.
About Sarah Walker
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760825152
