See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Hilton Head Island, SC
Sarah Stuchell, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Sarah Stuchell, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (15)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Stuchell, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Hilton Head Island, SC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    19 Shelter Cove Ln Ste 204, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 290-8185
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Stuchell?

    Sep 13, 2021
    Dr. Stuchell worked with me and my son for about a year. When she first got involved, my son had been made to be so afraid of me that he wouldn't even get out of the car during visitations. Now I have full physical custody. Dr. Stuchell identified the signs of parental alienation syndrome quickly and went right to work to resolve the issue. She tore down false walls and exposed the truth. She laid a solid foundation that enabled us to realize this outcome. I'm not sure if I would have a relationship with my son right now if it wasn't for her. I am so thankful for her gift and expertise.
    Brian Kurn — Sep 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Stuchell, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Stuchell, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Stuchell to family and friends

    Sarah Stuchell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Stuchell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Stuchell, MFT.

    About Sarah Stuchell, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053577338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Stuchell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Stuchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Sarah Stuchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Stuchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Stuchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Stuchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Stuchell, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.