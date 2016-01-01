See All Audiology Technology in Augusta, GA
Sarah Storey, AUD Icon-share Share Profile

Sarah Storey, AUD

Audiology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Storey, AUD is an Audiology in Augusta, GA. 

Sarah Storey works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Audiology
Compare with other nearby providers
Laura Barber, AUD
Laura Barber, AUD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mcg Medical Center
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 724-6100
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Storey?

    Photo: Sarah Storey, AUD
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Storey, AUD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Storey to family and friends

    Sarah Storey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Storey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Storey, AUD.

    About Sarah Storey, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669851374
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Storey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Storey works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Sarah Storey’s profile.

    Sarah Storey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Storey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Storey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Storey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Storey, AUD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.